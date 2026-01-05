CPI stages protest in Bhubaneswar condemning US action in Venezuela

BHUBANESWAR: CPI on Sunday staged a demonstration in the city condemning the US aggression against Venezuela and strongly criticised the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The party alleged the US intrusion was an attack on an independent and sovereign nation and a blatant violation of the United Nations charter.

Addressing the protest, CPI state secretary Prashant Kumar Mishra said US President Donald Trump, in his address, openly spoke of seizing Venezuela’s oil resources, thereby exposing the real motive behind this aggression. The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he said, went a step further by warning that Cuba and Mexico would be the next targets.

“All these statements, coming within days of the release of the US 2025 National Security Strategy document, clearly indicate that American imperialism seeks to impose its dominance over the entire world and is prepared to resort to military aggression if necessary,” he said.

Mishra urged the government of India to stand firmly with Venezuela and in unity with other nations to condemn US aggression.