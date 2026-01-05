Odisha police step up checks on passenger vehicles after Ama Bus accident

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of the Ama Bus accident on Saturday, the city police on Sunday launched a special enforcement against over-speeding and drunken driving, especially by passenger vehicles.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, ACP Narasingha Bhol and DCP Jagmohan Meena visited Station Square and Rupali Square to supervise the enforcement drive.

Meena said various violations like riding without helmet are being detected through CCTV cameras installed in the city, but manual checking against drunk driving will continue. Checking of over 100 passenger vehicles, including Ama Buses, was carried out across the city on the day.

Transport department officials also carried out inspection at various Ama Bus depots in the city. Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur carried out inspection at the Station Square depot. Similar inspection was carried out in other cities like Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela.

The regional transport offices (RTOs) have ben instructed to examine Ama Bus drivers operating under their jurisdiction. On the day, Transport department officials conducted checking of 177 Ama Buses at various places in the state.

Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw drivers held protests in the city over the accident and demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the victim.