Odisha records warmer nights as minimum temperatures rise across state

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been witnessing warmer nights for the past two days owing to the rise in minimum temperature across parts of the state, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The national weather body said the minimum temperature was above normal by about 5 degree Celsius at one or two places in north interior districts in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on the day.

It was above normal by about 3 deg C to 5 deg C at a few places in interior and north coastal districts during the period. Sambalpur’s night temperature stood at 15.6 deg C, above normal by 5.1 deg C, Sundargarh 12.8 deg C (+4.6 deg C) and Balangir 14 deg C (+4.4 deg C). Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar recorded 17.6 deg C, above normal by 2.6 deg C and Cuttack logged 15.4 deg C, above normal by 2 deg C on Sunday morning.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Parts of Odisha are witnessing a rise in night temperature due to moisture incursion. Due to moisture availability, some places will also witness foggy weather conditions for the next four days.”

The regional met office has forecast very dense fog at a few places on Monday.