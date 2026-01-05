Odisha rolls out strict safety and monitoring plan for Ama Bus services

BHUBANESWAR: Acting on the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Commerce and Transport department in coordination with the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department and police on Sunday rolled out an action plan to strengthen safety protocols and monitor Ama Bus operations in realtime.

Speaking to mediapersons after chairing a high-level meeting on Sunday, principal secretary, Commerce and Transport and H&UD, Usha Padhee informed that a five-member committee has been constituted to ensure stricter monitoring, improved operational discipline and enhanced safety of Ama Bus services.

Headed by Padhee, the committee also has the transport commissioner, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic DCP and a senior CRUT officer as members. It will meet once every 15 days as and when required to review operational performance, safety standards and passenger services.

“A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued soon focusing on preventive enforcement, technology-enabled surveillance and human resource reform to address the recent spate of accidents involving Ama Buses,” Padhee said.