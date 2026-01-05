Odisha standardises road-cutting permissions through single-window portal GO SWIFT

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with severe criticism over unregulated road cutting and digging works on urban roads, particularly in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other fast-growing cities, the Odisha government has standardised the process for granting permissions to public utility works.
As per the new procedure, all right of way (RoW) approvals related to the public and industrial utilities will now be routed through the single-window portal GO SWIFT. The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) has been designated as the nodal agency to resolve issues related to registration and application on the portal.
As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by the Works department, applicants seeking road-cutting permission must first register on the GO SWIFT portal. During registration, submission of a valid mobile number, email ID, and identity and address proof will be mandatory.
Once registered, applicants will be required to submit their applications online, furnishing all relevant details and uploading necessary documents, including GIS-based road identification and a detailed road-cutting plan. The designated authority will then scrutinise the application, carry out field verification through subordinate officials, assess licence fees and prepare estimates for restoration.
“Permissions will be granted only after completion of scrutiny, verification and assessment, along with clearly defined conditions. Any deficiency or clarification will be communicated and approvals will be issued upon satisfactory compliance,” read the notification.
The Works department has also laid down a detailed framework for licence fees and restoration charges. Licence fees for public and industrial utilities will be assessed in accordance with the prevailing guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). All payments will be made through e-payment on the portal.
This apart, a non-refundable licence fee of Rs 10 per running metre will be payable to the urban local body concerned. Fees must be paid in advance for the approved period and any delay in payment will attract interest at 15 per cent per annum, compounded annually. For renewals, the rate applicable at the time of renewal will be charged.
The applicant will also be responsible for payment of restoration charges estimated by the competent authority, where restoration work is not part of the obligation of the contractor of the utility-owning agency. However, where MoRTH guidelines specify that the contractor of the utility-owning department is responsible for restoration, the work must be carried out at the contractor’s own cost, the notification added.