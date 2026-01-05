Odisha’s AI camera set up plan to check wildfires stalled over lack of funds

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s plan to install artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated cameras in 17 forest divisions to tackle wildfires in the ensuing forest fire season has faced a setback due to non-availability of funds.

Sources in the Forest department said Odisha along with Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and a few other states had been identified by the NDMA for funding, considering their vulnerability to forest fire incidents.

Odisha had submitted a proposal of Rs 63 crore to utilise the funds for installation of AI camera towers, community engagement and other programmes to deal with forest fire incidents from 2026 season onwards. The AI cameras had been proposed to be installed in 17 divisions including Rayagada, Bamra, Deogarh and Sambalpur identified as most vulnerable based on their past records.

However, a senior forest official told TNIE that the NDMA has asked to submit a revised proposal citing absence of provisions for funds for AI-camera installation. “As 2026 fire season has already commenced, installing the cameras now with the state funds will not be of much help, though they could be operationalised to help the department fight the problem from the next year onwards” he said.