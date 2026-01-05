Orissa HC upholds state’s policy on paddy procurement, junks petition of WSHGs

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to interfere with the state government’s decision to exclude certain women’s self-help groups (WSHGs) from the paddy procurement process for the 2025-26 season, holding that no vested or statutory right had accrued in their favour.

The ruling came recently on a batch of 13 petitions filed by WSHGs from Sonepur district, who claimed they were arbitrarily excluded despite having been selected in 2019 through an open expression of interest (EOI) and had since been engaged continuously in kharif and rabi procurement.

The petitions challenged the decision of the authorities to restrict procurement operations exclusively to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in certain blocks, allegedly without assigning reasons or granting an opportunity of hearing.

The procurement is carried out through the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC).

Disposing of the petitions, Justice Sashikanta Mishra observed, “It cannot be disputed that the engagement of WSHGs under the 2019 guidelines is administrative and a matter of policy of the state. The guidelines, being executive instructions, did not confer any indefeasible or vested right on WSHGs to continue indefinitely.”