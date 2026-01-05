Orissa High Court judges shine at 2nd national judges badminton tournament in Ranchi

BHUBANESWAR: The second national judges badminton tournament held at Thakur Viswanath Sahdeo Indoor Stadium, Ranchi, concluded on Sunday.

As many as 31 judges from nine high courts, including Orissa, Allahabad, Bombay, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madras, Rajasthan and Telangana participated in the two-day tournament organised by Jharkhand High Court.

Justice Sabitri Ratho and Justice V Narasingh from Orissa High Court bagged the champion’s trophy in mixed-doubles by defeating judges of Rajasthan High Court. Justice Ratho also became the champion in Women’s singles matches and achieved a new milestone in sports. Justice CR Das participated in Men’s singles, doubles and mixed-doubles.

Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan of Jharkhand High Court along with Indian Women’s Hockey star and Olympian Nikki Pradhan inaugurated the tournament on Saturday. The tournament was organised for the first time by the Orissa High Court last year. The tournament has four categories - Men’s singles, Men’s doubles, Women’s singles and mixed-doubles.