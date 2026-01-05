Property offences decline and crime detection rate improves in Rourkela

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Police District (RPD) recorded a significant decline in property offences and improved detection rates in 2025.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said major property offences such as dacoity, robbery and snatching declined by nearly 70 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year. Others crimes including burglary and motor vehicle theft fell by around 20 per cent.

The SP attributed the improvement largely to the introduction of beat patrolling over the last six months of 2025, monitored through the e-Beat app. A total of 460 property offenders were arrested during the year. The overall detection rate in property offences improved from 32 per cent to 52 per cent, with an 85 per cent detection rate in dacoity cases and 61 per cent in robbery cases.

He said detection in serious and sensitive cases remained a priority, with timely arrests, recoveries and filing of chargesheets. Crimes against women and children were dealt with zero tolerance, ensuring prompt registration of cases, sensitive investigation and effective follow-up. Crime against women registered a decline of 25 per cent in 2025, Wadhwani said.