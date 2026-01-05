Srimandir darshan suspended for an hour after scuffle between Jagannath Temple Police and Odisha cops

PURI: The head ofJagannath Temple Police (JTP) was allegedly assaulted by an Odisha Police personnel over entry of devotees on Sunday, leading to the temporary closure of the Jai Bijay Dwar of Srimandir, disrupting darshan for nearly an hour.

The incident followed a scuffle between the police personnel stationed at Shree Jagannath Temple, known as the Srimandir Surakshya Bahini, and the JTP, the traditional security force of the 12th century shrine. The altercation reportedly broke out at Satapahacha over the regulation of queue darshan, sources said.

As per the New Year darshan protocol, a seven-lane barricaded queue system had been prescribed at the Satapahacha entry to the temple’s main tower. However, the JTP commander reportedly noticed that the Srimandir Surakshya Bahini had restricted entry to just one lane. When he objected and asked for the remaining six lanes to be opened, a heated exchange followed.