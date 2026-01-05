Suspected poacher dies by own wire trap in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A 37-year-old man died of electrocution on Saturday evening after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire allegedly laid by him to trap animals in the mangrove forest near Suniti village under Mahakalapada forest range of Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district.

The deceased was identified as Nitai Manna of Suniti village under Tantiapal Marine police limits. According to preliminary probe, Manna had spread live electric wires in the forest to kill spotted deer and wild boars. However, he reportedly forgot to disconnect the power supply and later returned to the forest, during which he was electrocuted.

The incident came to light on Saturday evening when villagers spotted Manna’s body lying in the forest. On being informed, forest and police officials rushed to the spot. The deceased’s body was recovered and sent to the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara for postmortem.

Forest range officer of Mahakalapada Santanu Kumar Dalei said an electric tester and pliers were seized from the deceased’s pocket.

However, Nitai’s wife Jamuna claimed that her husband was a fisherman and had entered the mangrove forest to catch crabs. She claimed that the live wires were not laid by him but by some poachers to kill animals.

Sub-divisional police officer of Marsaghai Jyoti Ranjan Gouda said a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Notably in January 2018, a 25-year-old poacher of Balinangura village had died after being electrocuted by his own live wire trap within Bhitarkanika National Park. Another 35-year-old man of Jamboo village had died in November the same year in a similar way.