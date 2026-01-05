Vigilance arrests Cuttack CRRI police IIC for Rs 40,000 bribe; huge assets seized

CUTTACK: Vigilance on Sunday arrested the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of CRRI police station for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 40,000 from a licensed liquor trader in the city to allow his business to run smoothly.

The accused was identified as Bijay Kumar Barik (43). Acting on a complaint from the liquor trader, officials of the anti-corruption agency laid a trap and caught Barik red-handed while he was accepting the bribe at Raj Mahal Square in Bhubaneswar.

As per the complainant, Barik had taken bribe from him on several occasions but kept demanding more so as to allow him to run his business smoothly. Finding no other option, he lodged a complaint. “A case was registered and Barik arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway,” informed Vigilance SP Susant Kumar Biswal.

While the entire bribe money was seized from Barik’s possession, Vigilance launched simultaneous raids at two locations linked to him including his government quarters and his office chamber on suspicion of possession of disproportionate assets.