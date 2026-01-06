12 officers barred from grievance meeting for turning up late to venue in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The Rayagada collector barred over a dozen of officers from attending the district-level grievance redressal meeting after they reportedly turned up late to the venue on Monday.

The district administration held its first grievance redressal meeting of the new year at the Zilla Parishad office and Rayagada collector Ashutosh Kulkarni reached the venue on time. To his surprise, he found many senior district-level officers absent from the meeting.

Taking a serious note of the delay, the collector directed the security personnel and staff not to allow the latecomers into the grievance hearing hall. Even the Rayagada sub-collector was denied entry for arriving late.

Among those barred from from attending the meeting were the Excise superintendent, panchayat officer, social security officer, social welfare officer, district information and public relations officer, Rayagada block development officer, an assistant conservator of forests and some officials of the Rural Drinking Water Supply department.

Due to the collector’s order, these officers were forced to wait in the nearby hall as the grievance hearing continued for over an hour. Sources said the collector’s move was in line with the state government’s directive to give top priority to public grievances and take strict action against officials showing negligence in such programmes. The action sent a strong message among government officers in the district, creating a sense of caution and accountability.

Kulkarni’s move drew appreciation from the general public. The grievance petitioners present at the venue also supported the collector’s decision, saying strict discipline among officials was necessary for effective redressal of public complaints.