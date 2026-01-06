Buddhist tourism centre at Maniabandha only: Weavers to Odisha government

CUTTACK: The Maniabandha weavers have opposed the Cuttack district administration’s decision to set up the Maniabandha Buddhist Handloom Village Tourism Centre at Abhimanpur, demanding its establishment at Maniabandha itself.

Sources said Abhimanpur is located around 3 km away from Maniabandha. The local weavers, under the aegis of Maniabandha Handloom Cluster Consortium (MAHACC), submitted a memorandum to commissioner-cum-secretary, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts department Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar during her visit to Maniabandha on Friday.

During discussion with Kumar, they pointed out that of over 1,200 weaver families residing in Maniabandha at present, around 500 families follow Buddhism whereas only eight to 10 of the total 300 families in Abhimanpur follow the said religion. If the centre is established at Maniabandha instead of Abhimanpur, then more Buddhist tourists will be attracted to the village and this will boost the economic development of the handloom sector in the area, they said.

“Though a government land had been identified near Maniabandha Buddha Vihar along state highway-65 in February last year for establishment of the tourism centre, director, Textiles & Handlooms Prem Chandra Choudhury and assistant director, Textiles, Athagarh Jayaprakash Narayan Biswal are conspiring to set up the centre at Abhimanpur, a non-Buddhist village,” alleged MAHACC secretary Arakhita Swain.