Fake cops loot gold jewellery worth Rs seven lakh from woman in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Posing as police personnel, a group of miscreants allegedly looted gold ornaments worth around `7 lakh from an elderly woman outside Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on Monday morning.

The victim is 65-year-old Shashi Prabha Agrawal of Pani Tanki Pada in Sambalpur town.

Police sources said Agrawal arrived at a physiotherapy centre near the DHH at 9 am. After completing her session, she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw to return home. At around 10.30 am, one of the miscreants approached her and introduced himself as a police officer. Claiming that security officials were calling her, he escorted the elderly woman towards a lane near Aashirbad Nursing Home where three other masked miscreants were waiting.

The miscreants questioned Agrawal over wearing gold jewellery in a ‘sensitive area’ and warned her of possible theft. Gaining her confidence by posing as police personnel, they advised her to remove her ornaments for safety reasons. Trusting them, the woman wrapped her gold chain and bangles, weighing around five tola, in paper and handed those over to the men.