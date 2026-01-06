Fast-track Vision 2036: Niti Aayog CEO tells Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday held a high-level meeting with chief secretary Anu Garg to review the pace and direction of major development initiatives in the state and outline priorities under Viksit Odisha-2036 and Viksit Bharat-2047 mission.

The second review meeting with NITI Aayog at Lok Seva Bhawan focused on accelerating execution of long-term programmes aimed at transforming Odisha into a sustainable, inclusive and innovation-driven economy. Special attention was given to the development of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) as an integrated economic and urban growth corridor, with officials stressing the need to fast-track infrastructure and investment projects in the region.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Subrahmanyam said the discussions mainly focused on six areas - faster implementation of identified projects, development of the coastal economic corridor, innovative intervention and role of technology, skill development, social and economic empowerment of tribals, and health and nutrition.

Technology and innovation featured prominently, with discussions on strengthening the NITI Frontier Tech Hub, advancing the Living Lab programme and deploying research-based solutions for critical social challenges, including maternal and child nutrition. These innovation-driven approaches are expected to play a key role in improving service delivery and governance outcomes, officials said.