Four students injured while playing with fire at school in Odisha

RAYAGADA/BERHAMPUR: Four students of a high school located in Bissamcuttack block of Rayagada district sustained burn injuries after a fire originating from paint thinner engulfed them on the campus on Monday.

One of them is stated to be serious. Exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained even as Muniguda police has begun a probe. The incident took place on the high school campus at Paikadakuluguda village.

Sources said the four were caught in the fire while some of the students were playing with the paint thinner kept on the campus. The curious students are believed to have poured some of the solvent, high in spirits content, on the floor and set it on fire. While the fire was on, one of them sprayed more paint thinner into the flames which leapt and caught the four students standing nearby.

The four were identified as Biraj Takri, Nalin Huika, Rohit Khara and Sudam Bagha. Takri, a Class VII student, suffered serious injuries and is under observation.

The injured were initially rushed to Bissamcuttack community health centre before being shifted to the local hospital.

Muniguda police was informed and investigation is underway. Statements of the injured students will be recorded and probe taken up from all angles, said inspector-in-charge Soudamini Behera who added that no case has been registered yet.