Labourer crushed to death, tension in Dharakote block

BERHAMPUR: Tension erupted in Manikpur village under Dharakote block of Ganjam after a daily labourer was crushed under a loaded cement tractor on Monday.

Protesting delayed response of doctors as well as police, locals blocked the road and disrupted vehicular movement. As a result, traffic from Shergada to Sorada was impacted for five hours.

Sources said, Basudeb Mishra, a resident of Manikpur village went to neighbouring Durgamadhabpur to transport cement along with Jitendra Bisoyi, a labouer of the village. After unloading the cement, while Basudeb was busy with others, Jitendra started the vehicle and drove off, only to lose control. The tractor fell into a 20 feet deep ditch and the 40-year-old was crushed under the vehicle.

Locals informed 108 ambulance and Bargada police station but as none reached on time, they rescued Jitendra and took him to Manikpur new primary health centre. However, without finding any doctor, the locals were peeved. Meanwhile Jitendra succumbed to his injuries while doctor who reached after two hours, declared him dead. This led to tension in the area. Dharakote tehsildar Lambadar Marandi, Dharakote CHC head Dr MVK Ashok, Bargada IIC Subhrajit Samantarai with local leaders reached the scene and pacified the irate locals.