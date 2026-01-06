Now, households in Bhubaneswar to pay user fee for waste collection

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve the efficiency of solid waste management and create an additional revenue stream for sanitation services, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to impose a user fee on households in the city.

Until now, the user fee was being collected only from the commercial waste generators towards. Such charge has been made effective for residential properties from this month onwards.

Under the proposed system, households within the city limits will be required to pay a monthly user fee based on the size and category of their dwelling units. Households in the economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) having built-up area of up to 800 sq ft will be charged Rs 50 per month while middle income group (MIG) households with a built-up area between 800-1,200 sq ft will pay Rs 75 per month. Similarly, high income group (HIG) households, having built-up area exceeding 1,200 sq ft or larger residential units will be charged `125 per month.

Announcing the decision on Monday, mayor Sulochana Das called upon residents to voluntarily come forward and contribute towards making the state capital the no 1 city in terms of cleanliness this year. Das said door-to-door waste collection, segregation of waste at source and proper transportation will help make the city’s sanitation system sustainable and robust.