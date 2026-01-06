Now, households in Bhubaneswar to pay user fee for waste collection

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve the efficiency of solid waste management and create an additional revenue stream for sanitation services, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to impose a user fee on households in the city.
Until now, the user fee was being collected only from the commercial waste generators towards. Such charge has been made effective for residential properties from this month onwards.
Under the proposed system, households within the city limits will be required to pay a monthly user fee based on the size and category of their dwelling units. Households in the economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) having built-up area of up to 800 sq ft will be charged Rs 50 per month while middle income group (MIG) households with a built-up area between 800-1,200 sq ft will pay Rs 75 per month. Similarly, high income group (HIG) households, having built-up area exceeding 1,200 sq ft or larger residential units will be charged `125 per month.
Announcing the decision on Monday, mayor Sulochana Das called upon residents to voluntarily come forward and contribute towards making the state capital the no 1 city in terms of cleanliness this year. Das said door-to-door waste collection, segregation of waste at source and proper transportation will help make the city’s sanitation system sustainable and robust.
She said, the user fee will be collected from all types of waste generators. Apart from households, the fee will also be collected from hotels, shopping malls, cafes, markets, educational institutions, eateries, dhabas, cloud kitchens, warehouses, roadside vendors, liquor shops, guesthouses, hotels and other such units.
Citizens can obtain information in this regard through Safa App or by contacting BMC’s dedicated WhatsApp number 7653011832. BMC officials said the corporation has authorised Swachh Sathis to collect the user fee and also provided necessary training to them for the same. Teams will also be engaged to create awareness among citizens across wards about sanitation-related rules and civic responsibilities.
Meanwhile, the civic body has appealed the households to segregate dry and wet waste and hand over the same to its authorised vehicles. It has also urged citizens to take part in the Swachh Survekshan drive this year and give their valuable feedback, supporting the city to improve its rank in the cleanliness survey.