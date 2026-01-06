Odisha | 70 students affected by jaundice outbreak in JNV school at Khurda

BHUBANESWAR : In the midst of a nationwide concern over the deaths caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore, nearly 70 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Gurujanga in Khurda district have been affected by jaundice outbreak on the campus in the last one week.

The residential school, located 30 km from Bhubaneswar, has a student strength of around 560. Sources said, at least 200 have left the campus with their parents as jaundice began to spread among the students.

The outbreak has been linked to supply of contaminated drinking water to the students. One parent alleged that it has been caused by non-cleaning and purification of the water tanks on the school campus. However, the school authorities claimed that the tanks have been cleaned twice, during summer and winter, in the last one year.

With panic spreading in the area, the state Health department rushed a team to the school to take stock of the situation. Health minister Mukesh Mahaling said the department is on alert and closely monitoring the situation. “A district-level health team has already collected water samples from the area. A state-level health team comprising doctors has been sent to the school to undertake prevention and control measures while providing treatment to the affected students,” Mahaling said.

Director public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra, who led the team, said the issue came to light after one student was diagnosed with jaundice on returning to school after Christmas vacation.