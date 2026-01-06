Odisha's Balasore cracks air pollution whip, imposes GRAP curbs on activities

BALASORE: With air quality in Balasore deteriorating, the district administration on Monday imposed restrictions on construction activities while completely banning demolition and earthwork in the municipal and NAC limits.
In view of the high air pollution, Balasore district invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-II guidelines and imposed regulatory measures under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to protect public health.
This order shall remain in force for the next seven days within Balasore municipality and other NACs and urban local body areas. The district administration said, the duration could be extended, if need arose.
Balasore is the first district administration to have clamped restrictions even though major urban centres such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Baripada, Talcher have experienced stubborn AQI levels but are yet to act.
AQI in Balasore town breached the 300-mark thrice in the first four days of the month. The PM2.5 level was 337 mg/m3 on January 1, 318 mg/m3 on January 2 and 306 mg/m3 on January 4. On Monday, the air quality was moderately poor with AQI reading 141.
As per the notification, all types of construction activities have been completely prohibited every day from 6 pm to 10 am while demolition and earthwork activities are prohibited within urban local body limits.
The municipality and NHAI have been asked ensure water sprinkling at least thrice a day on all roads. Entry of heavy trucks has been completely prohibited within Balasore town and other ULB areas, whereas open burning of garbage, burning of coal in dhabas and any open fire are strictly prohibited too. Restrictions will be imposed by sub-collector of Balasore, Nilagiri and RTO of Balasore on daytime movement of trucks carrying coal, minor and major minerals and fly ash.
The notification said trucks without tarpaulin covers will not be allowed to operate on NH-16, state highways, district main roads and other such roads. No brick kiln unit shall operate without proper authorisation.
The executive engineers of NHAI and the National Highway Division have been asked to ensure regular water sprinkling at all construction sites. The order was issued under section 163(2) of BNSS. Police, municipalities or ULBs, all executing agencies and RTO have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the order, the administration said. It directed sub-collectors of Balasore and Nilagiri to conduct daily inspections and submit compliance.
The district administration also appealed to all citizens, traders and institutions to extend full cooperation in the interest of public welfare and health protection.