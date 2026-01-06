Odisha's Balasore cracks air pollution whip, imposes GRAP curbs on activities

BALASORE: With air quality in Balasore deteriorating, the district administration on Monday imposed restrictions on construction activities while completely banning demolition and earthwork in the municipal and NAC limits.

In view of the high air pollution, Balasore district invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-II guidelines and imposed regulatory measures under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to protect public health.

This order shall remain in force for the next seven days within Balasore municipality and other NACs and urban local body areas. The district administration said, the duration could be extended, if need arose.

Balasore is the first district administration to have clamped restrictions even though major urban centres such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Baripada, Talcher have experienced stubborn AQI levels but are yet to act.

AQI in Balasore town breached the 300-mark thrice in the first four days of the month. The PM2.5 level was 337 mg/m3 on January 1, 318 mg/m3 on January 2 and 306 mg/m3 on January 4. On Monday, the air quality was moderately poor with AQI reading 141.

As per the notification, all types of construction activities have been completely prohibited every day from 6 pm to 10 am while demolition and earthwork activities are prohibited within urban local body limits.