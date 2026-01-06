Ram Chandra Meher is BJP’s new president of Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: The BJP on Sunday night announced Ram Chandra Meher as its new president of Sambalpur district. The appointment was formally made by Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal.

This will be Meher’s second stint as the president of Sambalpur BJP. Earlier, he was the party’s district chief from 2016 to 2021. During his previous tenure, the party achieved key organisational and electoral milestones, including the formation of Sambalpur zilla parishad in 2017 and BJP’s first-ever victory from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat along with two Assembly constituencies in the 2019 general elections.

A senior leader with long organisational experience, Meher had earlier served as the deputy chairperson of the erstwhile Sambalpur municipality from 1991 to 1995. Currently, Meher is a member of the BJP state executive and has been serving as the party’s in-charge for Boudh district.

Expressing gratitude to the senior BJP leadership for reposing faith in him, Meher said, “As the ruling party, our responsibility is to fulfil the promises made to the people and serve the public with commitment. With strong leadership and a dedicated cadre in Sambalpur district, I am confident that we will be able to meet these responsibilities and achieve our goals.”

Party leaders said his reappointment is expected to strengthen the organisation in Sambalpur at a time when the BJP is focusing on consolidation in western Odisha.

BJP’s regional spokesperson Manas Ranjan Bakshi said the party would emerge stronger, more active and better organised in Sambalpur under Meher’s leadership.