BSABT to double-up as IT hub: Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra

BHUBANESWAR: Seeking to enhance the financial viability and transform the multi-crore Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT) at Baramunda into a hub of top-end economic activity, the state government has decided to lease out space to IT companies to set up operations in the facility.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday said the integration of IT companies would add to the significance of the bus terminal, making it a multi-activity centre beyond transportation.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has already announced opening and operation of a global visa application centre at BSABT. With IT companies also setting up their establishments in the terminal, it will gain sophistication and turn into an elite commercial centre. This will create a vibrant atmosphere. Even the business of small vendors who have been provided shops will grow and flourish,” he said.

Officials said, BDA, which is currently managing the state-of-the-art terminal, has decided to rent out around 60,000 sq ft of space across two floors of the BSABT to the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC). OCAC will allocate the space to IT companies, paving the way for a blend of transport, services and technology under one roof.

Inaugurated in March 2024, the bus terminal is spread across 11 acres and equipped with facilities such as food courts, shopping outlets, dormitories, ATM kiosks, car parking and more.

BDA officials, however, had pointed out that despite having adequate commercial space, the terminal was bearing huge loss.