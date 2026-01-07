Government invokes ESMA against OMSA doctors

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against peripheral cadre doctors after they continued to halt OPD services for two hours everyday to protest the apathetic attitude of the government in fulfilling their demands.

The ESMA prohibits strikes in certain jobs and violations of it can lead to imprisonment and penalties. The Act empowers the government to arrest the violator without a warrant.

“The state government do hereby prohibit strikes in the form of cessation of work by the doctors, nursing officers, pharmacy officers, other paramedics, technicians, Class-III and Class-IV employees, including contractual employees in services/engagements connected with maintenance of medical services in the government hospitals and dispensaries in the state,” read the Home department order.

The state government has made it clear that the order will remain in force for a period of six months with effect from the date of issue. “In the interest of the public, it is necessary to prohibit strikes by doctors so that healthcare delivery in the state is not disrupted,” the order added. Health services were affected for two hours for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the doctors went on strike from 9 am to 11 am. The indoor activities and emergency cases were, however, unaffected as promised by the agitating doctors.