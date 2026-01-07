Man held for sharing child pornography in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man for browsing child pornography sites, downloading and sharing the contents on social media.
Police said, the accused Mukesh Barik of Mangalpur in Jajpur, a commerce graduate, was staying in a rented house at College Square locality while working in a business establishment. He allegedly downloaded and shared the child pornographic contents with obscene chats in social media, particularly on Instagram through his mobile phone.
His activities had come to the notice of National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which traced the IP address of the mobile phone and passed information to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).
The NCRB then reported the matter to Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre (I4C). The I4C analysed the details and forwarded the matter to DGP of Odisha.
Acting on the direction of DGP, a case was registered in Cuttack’s Cyber Crime police station and the accused was arrested under section 294 and 77 of BNS and section 67 B of IT Act. The mobile phone used in browsing, downloading and sharing the child pornographic contents has also been seized from his possession.
“During investigation, the accused was found to have created more than 60 mail IDs in the last one year for such illegal activity,” said a senior police officer while cautioning that viewing, storing and possessing child pornography is crime and is punishable under section 67 B of IT Act.
Earlier on January 3, Cuttack Rural police had arrested 27-year-old youth Sayed Khan for browsing the prohibited child pornography sites.