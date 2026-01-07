Orissa High Court seeks STA response on ‘no PUCC, no fuel’ directive

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Transport commissioner-cum-chairman of the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, seeking its response to a PIL challenging the state government’s directive that petrol and diesel should not be supplied to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman directed the authority to file an affidavit clarifying its stand on the legality of the December 20, 2025 notification of the government within 15 days. The matter will be listed for further hearing after three weeks.
The PIL was filed by a Bhubaneswar resident Snigdha Patra, who sought quashing of the STA notification that asked all oil marketing companies to enforce the ‘no PUCC, no fuel’ rule at retail outlets across the state. Advocate Ranjan Kumar Rout appeared for the petitioner.
Challenging the directive, the petitioner contended that the condition imposed by the STA is illegal and contrary to the procedure laid down under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. It was argued that there is no provision either under the Motor Vehicles Act or the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 that authorises denial of petrol or diesel to vehicles lacking a PUCC.
On behalf of the state government, it was submitted that the decision is legally backed by section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 read with Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which mandate compliance with prescribed emission standards.
The state argued that operating a motor vehicle without a valid PUCC is an offence and that the directive was issued to curb vehicular pollution and safeguard public health.
In its December 20 order, the STA had flagged widespread non-compliance with emission norms, stating that a significant number of vehicles were operating without valid PUCCs, contributing to environmental degradation and health risks. The state government had initially planned to enforce the rule from January 1 and instructed oil companies accordingly. However, following public pressure and long queues at pollution testing centres across the state, the deadline was first extended to February 1 and then postponed again till March 31.
The high court will examine the legality and enforceability of the directive after receiving the STA’s affidavit.