Orissa High Court seeks STA response on ‘no PUCC, no fuel’ directive

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Transport commissioner-cum-chairman of the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, seeking its response to a PIL challenging the state government’s directive that petrol and diesel should not be supplied to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman directed the authority to file an affidavit clarifying its stand on the legality of the December 20, 2025 notification of the government within 15 days. The matter will be listed for further hearing after three weeks.

The PIL was filed by a Bhubaneswar resident Snigdha Patra, who sought quashing of the STA notification that asked all oil marketing companies to enforce the ‘no PUCC, no fuel’ rule at retail outlets across the state. Advocate Ranjan Kumar Rout appeared for the petitioner.

Challenging the directive, the petitioner contended that the condition imposed by the STA is illegal and contrary to the procedure laid down under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. It was argued that there is no provision either under the Motor Vehicles Act or the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 that authorises denial of petrol or diesel to vehicles lacking a PUCC.

On behalf of the state government, it was submitted that the decision is legally backed by section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 read with Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which mandate compliance with prescribed emission standards.