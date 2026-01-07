PKDA annual meet proposes heritage-focused development plans for Puri

PURI: Proposals to develop houses along Puri’s Badadanda with uniform design and single colour scheme, keeping the city’s traditional heritage in view, were discussed during the 35th annual meeting of the Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA).

A number of proposals for a comprehensive development plan for Puri and Konark were discussed at the meeting, presided over by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

A proposal was also made to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration within 30 days of application. If the temple administration fails to respond within the stipulated period, the building plan of the applicant will be processed.

Development of housing and other projects will be executed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Multi-storey housing buildings are proposed to be constructed under PPP mode in the Balukhand area along the Puri–Konark marine drive.

Efforts are also underway to expand the limits of the PKDA, for which a new comprehensive development plan will be prepared.

Executive officers of the Puri, Nimapara and Konark civic bodies, were present.