Police arrest six officials of illegal stone quarry in Odisha's Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: Motanga police have arrested six persons in connection with the death of two workers at an illegal stone quarry and crusher in Dhenkanal’s Gopalpur on January 3.

The accused, Susanta Kumar Sahoo (52) of Dhenkanal town, Lalin Kumar Garnaik (34) of Angul’s Nalco township, Bindu Sagar Mohanty (36) of Dhenkanal Sadar, Satyapira Ranasingh (43) of Puri, Kumbhu Bhakta (30) of Mayurbhanj and Chabiraj Mahakud of Motanga, were employees of the quarry and close associates of the quarry’s owner, Manas Rout, who is absconding.

Hindol SDPO Satya Nanda said the accused have been booked for violations of mining and explosive laws, illegal transportation, theft and other offences related to the operation of the quarry and crusher. He added that efforts are underway to nab Rout, who is still at large.