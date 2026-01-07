Rabi cultivation in Sundargarh moves smoothly, crop coverage 38 per cent

ROURKELA: After successful completion of the kharif crop season in rain-fed Sundargarh district, the ongoing rabi crop season too is progressing at a smooth pace.

As per reports, of the total agricultural land of over 3.02 lakh hectare in Sundargarh district, around 1.10 lakh ha land has been prepared for cultivation of rabi crops.

These include 86,649 ha of irrigated land and 25,811 ha of non-irrigated land with target to undertake cultivation of non-paddy crops on over 1.08 lakh ha and paddy crops over 1,810 ha.

Sources in the Agriculture department said in the current rabi crop season till January 3, the cultivation coverage achieved excluding vegetable crops was 84,510 ha, which comes to around 38 per cent.

They said target has been fixed for achieving vegetable cultivation on over 25,950 ha, but the actual coverage attained so far is yet to be shared by the district authorities of the Directorate of Horticulture.

For pulses, against the total cultivation target on over 51,460 ha, around 19,433 ha has been cultivated so far.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) LB Mallick said owing to adequate residual soil moisture and favourable weather conditions, standing crops of different varieties of pulses and oilseeds are in good condition and no pest attack has been reported yet.

“Pulses like horse gram, black gram, green gram, field pea, lentils and cow pea are in different stages, from flowering and fruiting to germination and sowing,” he informed.