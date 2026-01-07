Salaries of five teachers stopped after school fire in Odisha injures four students

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: A day after four students of a high school at Paikadakuluguda village under Bissamcuttack block in Rayagada district sustained burn injuries in a fire mishap, the School and Mass Education (SME) department on Tuesday stopped the salaries of five teachers, including the headmaster.

The department also issued show-cause notices to the five teachers and stated that further action would be decided after an official inquiry.

Meanwhile, police registered a case against the son of the school peon and started probe. The peon’s son, a minor, is also a student of the school.

The incident occurred on Monday when four students, three from Class VII and one from Class V, sustained burn injuries after paint thinner was allegedly sprayed and set on fire on the school premises.

Following the mishap, the injured students were admitted to a hospital at Bissamcuttack. One of the students, Biraja Takri, who suffered severe burn injuries, has been moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

Meanwhile, parents of the injured students, along with local residents, reached the school and questioned the teachers over the circumstances under which the incident took place.

The school headmaster, Chandan Pulaka, lodged a complaint at the Muniguda police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls. Based on the complaint, IIC Saudamini Behera initiated an investigation.