Will not tolerate attempts to disrupt paddy purchase in Odisha: State cooperation minister

BHUBANESWAR: As rice millers stopped lifting paddy from mandis on Tuesday, protesting non-fulfilment of their demands, the state government warned that any effort to obstruct procurement operations will invite strict action as per law.

Terming the action of the All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) “unjustified and ill-timed”, Cooperation minister Pradeep Bal Samant said it was an attempt to create pressure on the government during the crucial peak paddy procurement season.

Responding to the four-point charter of demands raised by the millers’ association, the minister said none of the demands had any factual or practical basis and accused them of deliberately trying to disrupt the procurement process at a time when farmers are most dependent on speedy lifting of their produce.

“The paddy procurement season is at its peak. At this sensitive time, such pressure tactics are irresponsible and go against farmers’ interests. The government will not tolerate any attempt to disturb the smooth procurement process,” Samant asserted.

He categorically stated that all four demands placed by AORMA are without substance and maintained that the millers seem to be working under the influence of forces inimical to the state and the farmers.