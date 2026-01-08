Courts in Odisha receive bomb threat mails, premises under emergency security checks

BHUBANESWAR: Several courts in Odisha received bomb threats on Thursday, triggering panic and emergency preventive measures.

The threat was sent through an anonymous email. The message was received by several courts, a statement from the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack said.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and initiated a thorough investigation. As a precautionary measure, police checks and enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at all concerned locations. The situation is under close monitoring, it said.

Odisha Police advised the public not to panic and to cooperate with them to maintain security and assist in the investigation. Some of the courts that received the threat emails are Deogarh, Sambalpur and Cuttack.

DGP Khurania directed the senior officers to monitor the security arrangements at the courts. As part of the investigation, police deployed dog squads too at the courts concerned.

The Orissa High Court and the Cuttack District and Sessions Court campuses were vacated after the bomb threat. Upon receiving the email, the Registry informed the courts, following which judicial work was suspended.