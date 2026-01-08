Dharmendra Pradhan meets Gadkari, proposes second Sambalpur-Jharsuguda NH

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday requested Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to approve the construction of an alternative national highway between Sambalpur and Jharsuguda to strengthen connectivity between the two major industrial hubs of the state.

Making the request during a meeting with Gadkari in New Delhi, the Sambalpur MP highlighted the strategic importance of both Sambalpur and Jharsuguda in the state’s economic landscape and emphasised that such an NH would significantly improve transportation efficiency, facilitate faster movement of goods and people and accelerate industrial development in the region.

According to Pradhan, the new highway would act as a catalyst for industrial growth, generate fresh employment opportunities and promote balanced regional development. The project can be a potential milestone for Odisha’s industrial and infrastructure expansion, with wide-ranging benefits for trade, commerce and logistics, he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Purvodaya’ vision, Pradhan said Odisha is receiving special focus in terms of infrastructure development and the proposed alternative highway aligns with the national objective of strengthening eastern India’s growth potential.