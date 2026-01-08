Duration of crocodile census reduced in Bhitarkanika National Park; wildlife researchers unhappy

KENDRAPARA: Wildlife researchers have criticised the Forest department for reducing the duration of the annual crocodile census in Bhitarkanika National Park from around 10 days to just three days. The crocodile census is scheduled at Bhitarkanika from January 8 to 10.

Noted herpetologist and crocodile researcher Sudhakar Kar said since 1975, crocodile censuses in Bhitarkanika have been conducted over eight to ten days to ensure accuracy. During this period, the park was usually closed to tourists to prevent disturbance to crocodile habitats.

Kar explained that peak winter conditions, exposure of more than 50 per cent of mud banks, and the lunar cycle are ideal for counting crocodiles. “To properly count crocodiles across river systems, innumerable creeks, water inlets and nullahs, at least eight to ten days are required,” he said.

Environmentalist and secretary of the Wildlife Society of Odisha Biswajit Mohanty also criticised the decision to shorten the census period. “Human-crocodile conflict is a serious issue in Bhitarkanika. Accurate population estimation requires adequate time. Tourism is not more important than crocodile conservation. By reducing the census period, the Forest department has destroyed a 50-year-old scientific practice, seemingly to earn more revenue from tourism,” Mohanty said.

Principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said the census duration had been reduced for the first time this year due to the use of modern technology. “We are using high-powered binoculars, night cameras and speedy boats to count crocodiles efficiently within three days,” Jha said.