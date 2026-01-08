First phase of census to begin in Odisha from April

BHUBANESWAR: The first phase census in Odisha will commence from April. The census operations will be held in two phases, with the second phase likely to start from February 2027.

The State Level Census Coordination Committee (SLCCC), during a meeting presided by development commissioner DK Singh on Wednesday, held detailed discussions on the census operations in the state.

Official sources said house listing operations and population enumeration will be conducted in the first phase in April-May. In the second phase, population enumeration with demographic details will be conducted in February-March 2027.

Around one lakh census enumerators will be appointed across the state for the exercise. One enumerator will be entrusted the charge of around 200 households, while one supervisor will oversee the work of six enumerators. Each enumerator will receive a financial incentive of Rs 25,000 for their services.

Discussions were also held on the freezing of administrative boundaries, selection of master trainers and field trainers, finalisation of forest villages, urban agglomerations and slums, and notification of industrial towns.

Director of census operations in Odisha, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan discussed the modalities and modes of operation of the ensuing census. While pre-test surveys have already been completed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, boundaries of newly-declared NACs and municipalities have also been finalised. Over the next three months, census officials will undergo structured training to ensure smooth implementation of the exercise. The development commissioner requested everyone to cooperate during the ensuing census.