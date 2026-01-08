Gurujanga JNV shut till January 14 due to jaundice outbreak

BHUBANESWAR: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Gurujanga in Khurda district was closed till January 14 following a jaundice outbreak among students.

Sources said the school authorities were forced to suspend classes and residential activities as a precautionary measure after two more students tested positive and contamination of water was detected among samples collected from the campus for tests.

The decision was taken after a central team led by commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Rajesh Lakhani visited the campus on Wednesday and held discussions with the principal and faculty members. With two new cases, the number of jaundice cases has risen to 65, of which 51 cases are currently active, while the remaining students have recovered.

In a notice, JNV Khurda principal Kabita Kar stated that a few cases of jaundice had been reported among students residing on the campus.

“The school has decided to send students home temporarily till January 14 on the advice of the commissioner and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all students,” the notice stated.

Parents have been advised to closely observe their children for any symptoms and seek medical attention if required. The closure will allow time for thorough sanitation of the campus, medical assessment and continuous monitoring of students’ health.

According to official sources, tests conducted by the Water Corporation of Odisha (Watco) revealed contamination in two water supply points on the campus. The fully residential school, which houses over 550 students, depends on at least 41 water storage tanks to meet its daily water requirements.