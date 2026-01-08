PM, HM must be respected, says ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu

BHUBANESWAR: Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday took exception to recent slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and foreign interference in sovereign nations.

Speaking to reporters ahead of attending the 27th Foundation Day of the Utkal University of Culture in Bhubaneswar, Naidu said, “Hatred should not be a part of anybody’s life. Raising slogans targeting the prime minister, the Home minister or the nation’s institutions does not benefit students and that those involved are being misled. If you do not agree to someone, say that ‘Sir, I agree to disagree’,” he added.

The former vice-president’s remarks came amid national debate over freedom of expression on university campuses. “Modi is the Prime Minister and Amit Shah is the Home minister of the country. They should be respected,” he said.

He also asserted that no country should interfere in the internal affairs of another sovereign nation and said the US has “no business in the affairs of another country” in reference to the Venezuela crisis.