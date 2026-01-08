Property crimes declined in Sambalpur in past four years: Police data

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur district recorded a sustained decline in several major property-related offences over the last four years, police data showed.

A comparison of crime data between 2022 and 2025 shows a sharp reduction in serious property crimes. Aggregate crime data points to a clear overall decline in the district. Major crime cases fell from 2,129 in 2024 to 1,611 in 2025, a reduction of about 24 per cent.

Compared to 2,222 cases in 2022, this marks an overall decline of nearly 28 per cent by 2025. Dacoity cases dropped dramatically from 60 in 2022 to nine in 2025, while robbery cases declined from 195 to 112 during the same period. Burglary cases fell from 330 in 2022 to 243 in 2025, and theft cases reduced from 738 to 524 over four years.

Violent group offences such as rioting have remained relatively low over the four-year period. Rioting cases stood at 89 in 2022 and 67 in 2023, before dropping to 13 in 2024. However, a marginal rise was recorded in 2025, with 17 cases registered.

Crimes against women, particularly rape, showed a gradual downward trend over the four years. Rape cases declined from 70 in 2022 to 49 in 2025, including a year-on-year fall from 65 cases in 2024.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo told TNIE the district routinely faces law and order challenges due to its sensitivity as a centre of political activity and frequent VIP movement. “Our focus has been on prioritising crime prevention rather than only detection.