Pune firm keen to set up Odisha’s first undersea cable landing station at Puri

BHUBANESWAR: Pune-based digital infrastructure company Shreetech Data Ltd has evinced interest in laying Odisha’s first-ever undersea cable and set up a carrier-neutral cable landing station (CLS) at Puri.

The company has proposed to rope in Orange Business, a global leader in subsea cable systems, to execute the project that could transform the state’s digital connectivity and position it as a major data gateway on the eastern coast.

The proposed CLS is expected to enhance Odisha’s digital ecosystem by enabling hyperscale data centres, attracting telecom operators, cloud service providers and IT/ITES companies, while sharply reducing latency and improving international bandwidth availability.

Sources said, Shreetech has proposed to invest the entire capital and operational expenditure, estimated at around `1,700 crore, for development of the CLS and associated subsea cable infrastructure. The execution with Orange Business will be on a revenue-sharing basis and Shreetech will also undertake operations and maintenance for 25 years.

Orange Business, a global leader, has laid around 2,88,000 km of submarine fiber and has the largest marine fleet to deliver maintenance of the fiber cable laid underwater.