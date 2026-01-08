Substantial justice must prevail over technicalities: Orissa HC judge

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has underlined that courts must prioritise substantial justice over technicalities and avoid multiplicity of litigation, while setting aside an order passed without hearing the affected party.

Emphasising that “a suit should not be allowed to grow out of a suit”, the court held that denying a fair opportunity of hearing defeats the very purpose of justice.

A single judge bench of Justice Ananda Chandra Behera passed the order on January 5 while disposing of a petition filed by Bharati Mohanty, who had challenged the dismissal of her plea in a Odisha Survey & Settlement (OSS) Case of 2022 involving land dispute by the additional commissioner’s revision court in Bhubaneswar. It was dismissed on June 21, 2024, reportedly due to the absence of the petitioner.

On examining the impugned order and finding that it was indeed passed without hearing the petitioner, Justice Behera emphasised that it is the duty of a “good Judge” to endeavour for final disposal of cases on merits after affording opportunity of hearing to all parties, not merely as a procedural formality but to prevent unnecessary and repetitive litigation.

Justice Behera held that the ends of justice would be best served by setting aside the impugned order and remitting the matter back for fresh adjudication.