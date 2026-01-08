Three killed, one seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Three youths died and another suffered grievous injuries in two separate road accidents in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

Police sources said one Kameswar Swain (28) of Adipur village in Buguda was killed after his motorcycle skidded off the road at Kanchuru chowk in the evening. Buguda IIC Sitanshu Sekhar Mandhata said Kameswar was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared dead. A case has been registered and the body was seized for autopsy.

The second mishap took place at Dambapur village under Jarada police limits in Patrapur block. Police said three youths were returning from Mandarada when their motorcycle hit a roadside tree. Due to the impact of the crash, the trio was thrown away to a distance and suffered serious injuries.

They were immediately taken to Patrapur hospital where doctors pronounced Kedar Nayak (23) and Rahul Nayak (24) dead. Another youth Ranjan Nayak was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as his condition was critical.