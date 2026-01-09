Classrooms to be named after freedom fighter Gurubari Meher

SONEPUR : In a bid to formally recognise the role of martyr Gurubari Meher in India’s freedom struggle, the Sonepur administration has decided to name one classroom in every government school of the district after the unsung braveheart from the region.

As per an official letter issued by the district education office on Wednesday, all principals, headmasters and headmistresses have been instructed to identify a well-maintained classroom in their respective schools and dedicate it in the name of the freedom fighter. The classroom will continue to be used for regular academic activities and must be kept neat and clean.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at introducing students to lesser-known freedom fighters from the region and fostering a sense of historical awareness and patriotism through everyday school spaces.

Gurubari, a valiant revolutionary from Binika, joined India’s freedom struggle believing that women’s participation was essential to its success. Local historians note that in her case, domestic issues and the problem of livelihood mostly prompted her to join the struggle. She led nearly 20,000 people in a mass movement against the pro-British king of then princely state of Sonepur and was shot dead by police on January 28, 1947.