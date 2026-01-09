Classrooms to be named after freedom fighter Gurubari Meher

SONEPUR : In a bid to formally recognise the role of martyr Gurubari Meher in India’s freedom struggle, the Sonepur administration has decided to name one classroom in every government school of the district after the unsung braveheart from the region.
As per an official letter issued by the district education office on Wednesday, all principals, headmasters and headmistresses have been instructed to identify a well-maintained classroom in their respective schools and dedicate it in the name of the freedom fighter. The classroom will continue to be used for regular academic activities and must be kept neat and clean.
Officials said the initiative is aimed at introducing students to lesser-known freedom fighters from the region and fostering a sense of historical awareness and patriotism through everyday school spaces.
Gurubari, a valiant revolutionary from Binika, joined India’s freedom struggle believing that women’s participation was essential to its success. Local historians note that in her case, domestic issues and the problem of livelihood mostly prompted her to join the struggle. She led nearly 20,000 people in a mass movement against the pro-British king of then princely state of Sonepur and was shot dead by police on January 28, 1947.
Despite her sacrifice, she remains largely unsung with minimal historical documentation. A news item written by one Sarangadhar Dash under the headline ‘Victory for the people of Sonepur’ in ‘Dainik Asha’ from Sambalpur on January 23, 1947 is the only evidence about Gurubari’s role in the movement.
Her valour also finds mention in Prajamandal Movement where Gurubari has been depicted as a ‘Soldier of Western Orissa’. Historians said like other notable women freedom fighters of the region, her valour deserves recognition, especially to inspire future generations of Indian women.
Sonepur collector Nrupraj Sahoo, who conceived the idea, said the step is intended to ensure that Gurubari’s contribution is preserved and passed on to younger generations. “This initiative is an effort to protect and glorify the legacy of Gurubari Meher. By associating her name with classrooms, students will become aware of the sacrifices made by people from this region for the country’s freedom,” he said.