Cold wave returns to Odisha, likely to remain for two days

BHUBANESWAR: Cold wave conditions returned to Odisha on Thursday, marking a sharp drop in minimum night temperature across the state.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions prevailed in Jharsuguda, Angul, Paradip and Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning. While Jharsuguda recorded 5.8 degree Celsius, below normal by 6 deg C, Angul logged 7.8 deg C (-6 deg C), Bhubaneswar 9.4 deg C (-5.6 deg C) and Paradip 11.3 deg C (-4.9 deg C) in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on the day. The situation is being attributed to gusting of chilly north-westerly and northerly winds towards the state.

Weather experts said this was the fourth lowest minimum night temperature recorded by Bhubaneswar in the month of January since 1952. The capital city had logged 9.4 deg C on January 3, 1952, 8.6 deg C on January 5, 1992, 9 deg C on January 17, 2003 and 9.3 deg C on January 15, 2012.

On Thursday morning, G Udayagiri recorded this season’s lowest minimum temperature of 2.5 deg C. In Cuttack, the minimum temperature stood at 9.6 deg C, below normal by 3.9 deg C.

The national weather body said the minimum night temperature was below normal by 5 deg C to 6 deg C at a few places in north interior and south coastal districts and below normal by 3 deg C to 5 deg C at many places in south interior and north coastal districts.