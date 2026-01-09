Guru Kelucharan gave form and soul to Odissi dance: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday described Odissi exponent Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra as an extraordinary confluence of Odisha, Odia identity and Odissi dance.

He said Guru Kelucharan was not merely a great dancer but the very soul of Odissi dance, who revived the classical art form at a time when it was fading into obscurity.

The chief minister made these observations while speaking to reporters after attending the birth centenary celebrations of Padma Vibhushan awardee Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, organised by the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre.

“Through his tireless dedication, unshakeable faith and relentless hard work, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra brought Odissi back to life. By blending Jagannath culture, the Mahari tradition, classical and folk elements, he gave Odissi its distinctive classical structure,” the chief minister remarked.

Majhi paid floral tributes at the statues of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, legendary Odissi danseuse Sanjukta Panigrahi and noted music composer Pandit Bhubaneswar Mishra at the centre. He also inaugurated a three-day painting and photography exhibition titled ‘Kelucharan Keerti Shatakam’, showcasing the life, legacy and artistic contributions of the legendary Odissi guru.

The event was attended by Higher Education and Odia Language, Literature and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Culture secretary Bijay Ketan Upadhyay, Lalit Kala Akademi chairman Chandrasekhar Hota, director, Culture Debaprasad Dash along with eminent classical dancers, artists and cultural personalities.

The centenary celebration highlighted Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra’s unparalleled contribution in shaping Odissi dance as a globally recognised classical art form and reaffirmed Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.