Half-charred body of missing man found in Odisha, police suspect premeditated murder

BERHAMPUR: The half-charred, decomposed body of a missing man was recovered from Chunaghati forest along Lainpada-Pasara road under Tikabali police limits in Kandhamal district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Duryodhan Bagarti (35) of Khaliberna village under Khajuripada police limits. Duryodhan was reportedly missing since January 4. Police said circumstantial evidence suggest it to be a premeditated murder.
Duryodhan’s father Dasharathi Bagarti told police that his son had sold some of his harvested paddy recently. On last Sunday evening, Duryodhan informed his family that he was going to attend a feast organised by his friends. He left home and did not return home in the night.
Worried family members searched for Duryodhan for two days but were unable to trace him. Subsequently, they filed a missing complaint in Khajuripada police station.
On the day, villagers spotted the half-burnt body lying in Chunaghati forest and raised an alarm. On being informed, Tikabali police reached the spot and seized the body which was later identified to be that of Duryodhan.
Tikabali IIC Prajna Ritambhara Kar said based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, police registered a case. A scientific team from Boudh reached the spot for investigation. Various samples have been collected and sent for examination. The body was sent to Phulbani district headquarters hospital for autopsy.
It is not clear if Duryodhan was killed in Chunaghati forest. There is a possibility of the man being murdered elsewhere, his body dumped in the forest and set afire to destroy evidence. Some suspects have been detained and are being questioned, said Kar.
“The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. Investigation is underway from all angles and we hope to solve the case soon,” the IIC added.