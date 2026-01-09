Half-charred body of missing man found in Odisha, police suspect premeditated murder

BERHAMPUR: The half-charred, decomposed body of a missing man was recovered from Chunaghati forest along Lainpada-Pasara road under Tikabali police limits in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Duryodhan Bagarti (35) of Khaliberna village under Khajuripada police limits. Duryodhan was reportedly missing since January 4. Police said circumstantial evidence suggest it to be a premeditated murder.

Duryodhan’s father Dasharathi Bagarti told police that his son had sold some of his harvested paddy recently. On last Sunday evening, Duryodhan informed his family that he was going to attend a feast organised by his friends. He left home and did not return home in the night.

Worried family members searched for Duryodhan for two days but were unable to trace him. Subsequently, they filed a missing complaint in Khajuripada police station.