Indravati water released for Rabi irrigation in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: The authorities of Indravati Project on Wednesday released water from Mangalpur barrage for 2026 rabi irrigation season.

Water is being released through the Indravati left and right main canals besides the mega lift canal. On the first day, 4.96 cubic metre per second (cumecs) of water was released from the left main canal, 3.48 cumecs from right main canal, and 6.5 cumecs from mega lift canal. According to officials, the water supply will continue until May 6.

The Indravati reservoir currently has a water level of 640.21 metre, accounting for 88.34 per cent of its total capacity. This marks a significant improvement compared to the same period last year, when the reservoir level stood at 635.18 metre.

Indravati Project’s superintending engineer Rajkumar Behera said based on the current water availability, a decision has been taken to provide water to 26,430 hectare of farmland this year.

On the other hand, although irrigation water has been released for the rabi season, most farmers of Kalahandi district are yet to prepare their land for cultivation.

Sources said farmers are spending sleepless nights at mandis amid the intense cold conditions, waiting to sell their kharif paddy as uncertainty continues due to the non-cooperation of custom millers.