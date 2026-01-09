JSW arm to set up six MTPA steel plant in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday approved seven major industrial projects including a 6 million tonne steel plant project in Dhenkanal district with investment of Rs 35,000 crore by Saffron Resources Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of JSW Group.

The approved projects span diverse sectors such as steel, rare earth manufacturing, automobiles and auto-components, semiconductors, industrial gases, ferroalloys, power and renewable energy involving an investment of Rs 55,783 crore, with a potential to generate 14,507 employment opportunities across the state.

This is the third mega project proposal of JSW in the state after the Paradip greenfield steel project with a capacity of 13.2 MTPA and investment of Rs 65,000 crore and the proposed 12 MTPA mega plant in Keonjhar district in joint venture with Korean steel major POSCO.

In the rare earth manufacturing sector, Jindal Poly Films Ltd has proposed to invest Rs 12,000 crore in Ganjam district for a 0.5 MTPA titanium dioxide pigment unit, which will create 4,000 jobs and advance high-end materials manufacturing in the state.

GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd has proposed to add one more unit of 350 MW of thermal power plant with an investment of Rs 2,136.02 crore in Dhenkanal where the company has 1050 MW (3x350 MW) coal-based power plant.