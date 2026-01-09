MRI unit installed at VIMSAR but diagnosis delay persists

SAMBALPUR: Despite the formal inauguration of a state-of-the-art MRI facility just a fortnight ago, diagnostic services at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla continue to remain limited with scans being conducted only during regular working hours due to acute manpower shortage.

On December 27 last year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had unveiled a 3 Tesla MRI facility at VIMSAR, describing it as a major boost to tertiary healthcare services in western Odisha. The advanced equipment was expected to significantly reduce waiting periods and dependence on private diagnostic centres. However, hospital sources said MRI services are currently available only between 9 am and 5 pm every day.

With an average MRI scan taking nearly an hour, only a limited number of patients are able to undergo the test each day, leaving a substantial section waiting or being referred outside the government-run healthcare centre. For patients who cannot afford costly private scans, the restricted operational hours have meant continued delays despite the availability of modern infrastructure.

The issue of inadequate and delayed diagnostic services at VIMSAR had been flagged by a Sonepur-based social activist who had petitioned the chief minister in September last year highlighting long waiting periods for MRI and other critical tests, particularly affecting economically weaker patients.

MRI services at VIMSAR were first introduced nearly a decade ago after sustained demands from doctors and students to strengthen diagnostic facilities in western Odisha. Although an MRI unit was installed and briefly made operational around 2016, services failed to run smoothly due to shortage of trained manpower, maintenance issues and dependence on private operators.