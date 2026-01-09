Odisha begins process to add 502 more PG seats in govt medical colleges and post graduate institutes

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move to strengthen medical education and improve healthcare, the Odisha government has initiated the process to add 502 more postgraduate seats in government medical colleges and postgraduate institutes in the state.

The Health and Family Welfare department has directed all government medical colleges to submit proposals to create additional PG seats and open new PG courses. Currently, the state has 1,800 MBBS seats and 615 PG seats in 24 disciplines.

Sources said the Directorate of Medical Education and Training has asked the deans and principals of 11 medical colleges and directors of two post graduate institutes to take necessary steps and prepare the comprehensive proposals for addition of PG seats.

Director of medical education and training Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra has also asked the medical institutions to submit the financial implications for creation of additional infrastructure for adding PG seats and opening new PG courses, along with the proposal.

The Health department has planned to create 502 additional PG seats in 11 government medical colleges in the state and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Bhubaneswar and Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack.