Odisha govt to keep watch on urban housing allottees

BHUBANESWAR: Beneficiaries of urban affordable housing schemes of the government will henceforth be kept under close monitoring for six months before receiving final allotment.

The government has taken the decision to ensure only eligible beneficiaries get a housing unit and there is no malpractice. As per the new protocol, a provisional allotment will be made for the eligible beneficiaries which will remain valid for a period of six months.

During this period, the occupancy of the beneficiary, usage and compliance with eligibility conditions will be closely monitored and the final allotment orders will be issued only after successful completion of the watch period.

The allotted dwelling units will also not be transferable, sub-let or handed over to any other person, thereby ensuring disciplined and intended utilisation of the scheme, officials said.

A meeting on Transit Housing and Affordable Housing Projects (AHPs) chaired by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) principal secretary Usha Padhee has decided to constitute an empowered committee to monitor implementation of affordable housing projects and ensure allotment of housing units to the beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner.

The department will also form a committee to provide policy oversight and ensure coordinated decision-making on affordable housing, rental housing prioritisation, allotment modalities and optimal utilisation of completed AHP units.

The panel will also facilitate swift resolution of inter-departmental issues and ensure uniform implementation of housing policies, officials said.

The meeting also stressed effective implementation of the government’s ‘No New Slums and No New Encroachments’ initiative. Progress of key affordable housing projects in the state capital including the Chandrasekharpur Affordable Housing project at Buddha Vihar, Nilamadhab Awas Yojana, Santipali Awas Yojana and the Subuddhipur Affordable housing project were reviewed.